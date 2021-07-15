Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

Canadian shares look headed for a lower opening Thursday morning, tracking weakness in European and falling crude oil prices.

Data from ADP said Canadian private businesses fired 294,200 workers in June, compared to 318,700 in the previous month.

Data from Statistics Canada said car registrations in Canada decreased to 151,912 units in May from 166,709 units in April.

The Canadian market ended notably lower on Wednesday, dragged down by loss in healthcare, energy and information shares.

The Bank of Canada left its key overnight rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected but adjusted the quantitative easing program to a target pace of $2 billion from $3 billion per week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 123.41 points or 0.61% at 20,147.24, after scaling a low of 20,130.58 and a high of 20,316.29 in the session.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP.UN.A) has raised its takeover offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd, offering $20 in cash or 0.25 of a Brookfield Infrastructure share for each Inter Pipeline share, with a cap on the number of shares that are available. The proposal is up from its earlier bid of $19.50 in cash or 0.225 of a Brookfield Infrastructure share.

Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO) reported third-quarter profit of $105.0 million or $2.17 per share, compared with $97.5 million or $1.96 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO) reported a profit of $102.8 million or $2.02 per share in the third quarter of this fiscal, compared with $96.7 million or $1.89 per share a year ago.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors reacted to dovish commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and new data from China suggesting the country's growth rebound is steadying.

European stocks are notably lower Thursday afternoon as investor weigh up a slowing of growth in China and mull dovish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August are down $1.11 or 1.52% at $72.02 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $2.60 or 0.15% at $1,827.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.070 or 0.26% at $26.341 an ounce.

