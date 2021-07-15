Finland Economic Output Growth Improves In May

Finland's economic output growth accelerated in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Output of the national increased a working-day adjusted 9.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 7.1 percent rise in March, which was revised down from a 6.4 percent growth.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output grew 0.4 percent month-on-month in May, after a 1.72 percent rise in the prior month.

Data showed that the primary production grew about 7.0 percent annually in May. Secondary production rose by about 5.0 percent and services production gained by around 11.0 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

