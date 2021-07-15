Tween Brand Justice Launches Exclusively At Walmart

Walmart announced the expansion of its fashion assortments with a new collaboration with the Justice brand to bring its popular tween assortment of signature line of fresh, trend-inspired designs to 2,400 Walmart stores and Walmart.com. Walmart will be the exclusive fashion retailer for the brand.

The retail giant is adding Justice's new back-to-school collection featuring more than 140 items across tween fashion, jewelry and accessories, bedding and bath, backpacks, stationery, skateboards and tech accessories, just in time for a very busy back to school shopping season.

Justice, owned by Bluestar Alliance, offers the latest styles for every girl at a price point for every Walmart customer. It is known for its cutting-edge tween apparel and accessories that translate each season's aspirational trends into looks for girls.

The collection comprises of athleisure separates, including fashion leggings and graphic tees starting at $8, tie dye sweatshirts and matching joggers starting at $13, and oversized hoodies starting at $18. The bedding sets, pillows, throws and bathroom accessories ranging from $20 to $40.

Justice will also add new styles seasonally, including shoes and pet accessories that will debut in September.

Justice was previously available in 1,000 brand stores and now it is carried exclusively in 2,400 Walmart stores across the United States.

Walmart has continued to expand its assortment by adding new national brands over the past few years, offering customers quality, on-trend and accessible style at an incredible value.

The retailer has added more than 1,000 national fashion brands to give its customers more choices from head to toe. It has re-launched and grown its great private brands such as Time and True, Terra & Sky, Wonder Nation and George.

Walmart also developed and launched exclusive elevated brands such as ELOQUII Elements, Free Assembly, Scoop and Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. It recently added more national brands, like Reebok, Celebrity Pink, Champion and Kendall + Kylie as well as some national footwear brands this year, including Madden Girl, Stride Rite, Munchkin by Stride Rite and PAWZ by Bearpaw.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News