Tech Shares May Weigh On South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,285-point plateau although it figures to move lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on sinking crude oil prices and renewed Covid-19 concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financial shares and automobile producers were capped by weakness from the oil companies.

For the day, the index added 21.41 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 3,286.22 after trading between 3,263.09 and 3,286.58. Volume was 1.2 billion shares worth 13.4 trillion won. There were 522 gainers and 306 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.26 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.58 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.62 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.38 percent, Naver advanced 1.13 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.08 percent, Lotte Chemical eased 0.19 percent, S-Oil shed 0.49 percent, SK Innovation skidded 1.29 percent, POSCO perked 1.47 percent, KEPCO improved 1.21 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.65 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.68 percent and SK Hynix, SK Telecom and LG Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is something of a dichotomy as stocks opened lower on Thursday. The NASDAQ and S&P stayed in the red all day, but the Dow bounced back and forth across the unchanged line and managed a slightly higher finish.

The Dow added 53.79 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 34,987.02, while the NASDAQ sank 101.82 points or 0.70 percent to end at 14,543.13 and the S&P 500 fell 14.27 points or 0.33 percent to close at 4,360.03.

The weakness in the broader markets partly reflected concerns that some central banks around the world are considering tightening monetary policy much sooner than the Federal Reserve.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve said industrial production increased less than expected in June. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits decreased in line with estimates last week.

Also, the Labor Department said U.S. import prices increased as expected last month, while separate reports from the New York Federal Reserve and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed mixed readings on the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in the two regions.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday, sending the most active crude futures contracts to their lowest close in nearly a month amid rising concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down by $1.48 or 2 percent at $71.65 a barrel, the lowest settlement since June 18.

