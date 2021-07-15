Hang Seng: Resistance Expected At 28,000 Points

The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Thursday, one session after halting the three-day winning streak in which it had accelerated more than 810 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just shy of the 28,000-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed selling pressure on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on sinking crude oil prices and renewed Covid-19 concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financials, properties and casinos were tempered by weakness from the oil companies and a mixed picture from the stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 208.81 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 27,996.27 after trading between 27,741.09 and 28,181.21.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies eased 0.09 percent, while AIA Group gained 0.84 percent, Alibaba Group spiked 2.03 percent, Alibaba Health Info tumbled 1.01 percent, ANTA Sports jumped 1.83 percent, China Life Insurance was up 1.60 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 0.90 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.27 percent, China Resources Land and CSPC Pharmaceutical both surged 2.57 percent, CITIC rallied 1.47 percent, CNOOC sank 0.84 percent, Galaxy Entertainment strengthened 0.43 percent, Hang Lung Properties rose 0.74 percent, Henderson Land climbed 1.66 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gathered 1.63 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China perked 1.59 percent, Longfor added 1.32 percent, Meituan was up 0.14 percent, New World Development advanced 1.35 percent, Sands China improved 0.16 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties accelerated 2.00 percent, Techtronic Industries increased 0.30 percent, Xiaomi Corporation lost 0.74 percent and WuXi Biologics plunged 1.50 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is something of a dichotomy as stocks opened lower on Thursday. The NASDAQ and S&P stayed in the red all day, but the Dow bounced back and forth across the unchanged line and managed a slightly higher finish.

The Dow added 53.79 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 34,987.02, while the NASDAQ sank 101.82 points or 0.70 percent to end at 14,543.13 and the S&P 500 fell 14.27 points or 0.33 percent to close at 4,360.03.

The weakness in the broader markets partly reflected concerns that some central banks around the world are considering tightening monetary policy much sooner than the Federal Reserve.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve said industrial production increased less than expected in June. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits decreased in line with estimates last week.

Also, the Labor Department said U.S. import prices increased as expected last month, while separate reports from the New York Federal Reserve and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed mixed readings on the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in the two regions.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday, sending the most active crude futures contracts to their lowest close in nearly a month amid rising concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down by $1.48 or 2 percent at $71.65 a barrel, the lowest settlement since June 18.

