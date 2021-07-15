Taiwan Stock Market Has A Red Light For Friday's Trade

The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one day after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 190 points or 1.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 18,035-point plateau although it's expected to move back into the red again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on sinking crude oil prices and renewed Covid-19 concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the stocks and mixed performances from the financial shares and cement companies.

For the day, the index advanced 188.39 points or 1.06 percent to finish at the daily high of 18,034.19 after moving as low as 17,878.78.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial jumped 1.93 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.30 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial gathered 1.79 percent, First Financial dipped 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company both rose 0.16 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 2.04 percent, Hon Hai Precision spiked 3.02 percent, Largan Precision added 0.66 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.38 percent, MediaTek accelerated 2.26 percent, Delta Electronics sank 0.77 percent, Formosa Plastic gained 0.48 percent, Asia Cement retreated 1.14 percent and Taiwan Cement was up 0.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is something of a dichotomy as stocks opened lower on Thursday. The NASDAQ and S&P stayed in the red all day, but the Dow bounced back and forth across the unchanged line and managed a slightly higher finish.

The Dow added 53.79 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 34,987.02, while the NASDAQ sank 101.82 points or 0.70 percent to end at 14,543.13 and the S&P 500 fell 14.27 points or 0.33 percent to close at 4,360.03.

The weakness in the broader markets partly reflected concerns that some central banks around the world are considering tightening monetary policy much sooner than the Federal Reserve.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve said industrial production increased less than expected in June. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits decreased in line with estimates last week.

Also, the Labor Department said U.S. import prices increased as expected last month, while separate reports from the New York Federal Reserve and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed mixed readings on the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in the two regions.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday, sending the most active crude futures contracts to their lowest close in nearly a month amid rising concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down by $1.48 or 2 percent at $71.65 a barrel, the lowest settlement since June 18.

