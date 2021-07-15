Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Jump 6.0% In June

The total value of non-oil domestic exports in Singapore was up a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent on month in June, the Department of Statistics said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.1 percent following the downwardly revised 0.2 percent decline in May (originally -0.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, non-oil domestic exports surged 15.9 percent - again far surpassing forecasts for a gain of 9.7 percent and up sharply from the downwardly revised 8.6 percent increase in the previous month (originally 8.8 percent).

Economic News

