Japanese Market Significantly Lower

The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Friday, extending the losses of the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just breaking below the 28,000 mark, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders are spooked by the spike in the fresh wave of COVID-19 infections. They also await the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later today.

Japan has already declared a fourth state of emergency for Tokyo until August 22 to combat a recent surge in infections ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony in the city in a week. The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1308 new infections on Thursday, the highest figure since mid-January.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 321.71 points or 1.14 percent to 27,957.38, after hitting a low of 27,847.35 earlier. Japanese shares closed significantly lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down almost 4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging up 0.3 percent and Toyota is up 0.5 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Screen Holdings are losing almost 3 percent each, while Tokyo Electron is down more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.1 percent, Mizuho Financial is gaining more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent.



Among major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is edging up 0.4 percent and Panasonic is gaining almost 1 percent, while Canon is down 0.5 percent and Sony is losing almost 2 percent.



Among the other major losers, Eisai is losing more than 10 percent, Hitachi Zosen is down almost 5 percent, Alps Alpine is declining almost 4 percent and Seiko Epson down more than 2 percent. TDK, Nikon, Inpex, Toho, Z Holdings, Sekisui House and Bandai Namco Holdings are all losing almost 2 percent each.

Conversely, Nippon Yusen K.K., Kobe Steel and Hitachi are gaining almost 3 percent each, while Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Mitsui E&S Holdings, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Teijin, Nissan Motor, Toyota Tsusho and JFE Holdings are all adding more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent. The central bank is also due to release its quarterly outlook report.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 110 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed in negative territory, although the narrower Dow managed to close modestly higher.

While the Dow rose 53.79 points or 0.2 percent to 34,987.02, the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 101.82 points or 0.7 percent to 14,543.13 and the S&P 500 fell 14.27 points or 0.3 percent to 4,360.03.



Meanwhile, the major European all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both closed down by 1 percent.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday, sending the most active crude futures contracts to their lowest close in nearly a month amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down by $1.48 or 2 percent at $71.65 a barrel, the lowest settlement since June 18.

