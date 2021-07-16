European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due

Final consumer prices and foreign trade figures from the euro area are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is set to release new car registrations data for June.

At 3.00 am ET, harmonized consumer price figures are due from Austria and Slovakia.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes external trade data for May.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area final consumer prices and foreign trade figures. According to flash estimate, inflation eased to 1.9 percent in June from 2 percent in the previous month.

Economic News

