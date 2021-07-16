Eurozone Trade Surplus Declines On Weak Exports

The euro area trade surplus declined in May on weak foreign demand, official data from Eurostat revealed on Friday.

The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 9.4 billion in May from EUR 13.4 billion in April.

Exports dropped 1.5 percent on a monthly basis in May, while imports grew 0.7 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 7.5 billion in May compared to EUR 8.9 billion surplus in the same period last year.

Shipments increased 31.9 percent from May 2020, a month which had been heavily affected by the COVID-19 containment measures widely introduced by the member states. Imports advanced 35.2 percent annually.

