Austria Consumer Price Inflation Steady At 2.8%

Austria's consumer prices increased at a steady pace in June, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation remained unchanged at 2.8 percent in June.

At the same time, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 2.8 percent in June from 3 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.5 percent and harmonized prices rose 0.2 percent in June.

Data showed that transport cost advanced 6.6 percent annually due to higher fuel prices. Housing, water and energy prices were up 3 percent. Meanwhile, communication cost dropped 2.4 percent.

Economic News

