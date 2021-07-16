Italy Trade Surplus Declines In May

Italy's trade surplus declined in May from the previous month due the fall in exports, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The trade surplus decreased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 4.76 billion in May from EUR 5.5 billion in the previous month.

Exports dropped 2 percent on month in May, reversing a 3.4 percent rise in April. At the same time, imports fell 0.3 percent, in contrast to a 1.9 percent rise in the previous month.

Exports to non-EU countries dropped 4 percent, while it remained stationary for EU countries. Imports from EU countries rose 0.6 percent, while that from non-EU countries fell 1.5 percent.

Data showed that the trade surplus, on an unadjusted basis, fell to EUR 5.64 billion in May from EUR 5.87 billion a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.