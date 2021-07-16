European Markets Close Weak On Inflation Concerns, Virus Jitters

Despite staying positive till about noon, European ended mostly lower on Friday as worries about rising inflation in several countries, and the surge in coronvirus variants hurt sentiment.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced that weekly new COVID-19 cases have increased by 64.3% in the EU and EEA compared with the previous week. The spread is being driven by the more infectious Delta variant, the ECDC said.

A report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected slump in U.S. consumer sentiment generated some negative sentiment.

The report showed the consumer sentiment index slumped to 80.8 in July from 85.5 in June. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 86.5.

One-year inflation expectations jumped to 4.8% in July from 4.2% in June, while five-year inflation expectations inched up to 2.9% from 2.8%.

The report also showed a notable decrease by the current economic conditions index, which slid to 84.5 in July from 88.6 in June.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.32%. Germany's DAX declined 0.57%, France's CAC 40 shed 0.51% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.06%. Switzerland's SMI gained 0.42%, bucking the weak trend.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed weak.

Belgium, Denmark, Greece and Iceland ended higher, while Czech Republic and Finland closed flat.

Burberry Group shares shed more than 5% despite the company announcing that sales have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Glencore and Rio Tinto both ended lower by about 3.5%. Anglo American Plc, Fresnillo, Evraz, Natwest Group, Barclays Group and Weir Group lost 2 to 3%. Lloyds Banking, Antofagasta, BHP Group, Smiths Group, HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered and BP also ended notably lower.

DCC, Avast, Rentokil Initial, Reckitt Benckiser, Rolls-Royce Holdings, British American Tobacco, Severn Trent, Whitbread, Unilever, IHG, United Utilities and National Grid gained 1.5 to 2.5%.

In the French market, Technip shed about 4.7%, ArcelorMittal declined nearly 4% and Societe Generale lost 2.5%. Hermes International, LVMH, BNP Paribas, Renault and Publicis Groupe also ended notably lower.

Unibail Rodamco, Air France-KLM, Atos, Accor and Veolia gained 1.3 to 3.3%.

In Germany, Infineon Technologies declined more than 3%. Daimler, Thyssenkrupp, Deutsche Bank, HeidelbergCement, BMW, Volkswagen, Continental, Covestro and Adidas shed 1.2 to 2%, while Lufthansa and Vonovia ended with strong gains.

In the Swedish market, Swedbank shares rose sharply after the lender reported better-than-expected second quarter results.

Shares of telecom equipment maker Ericsson slumped more than 9% after the company's second-quarter core earnings came in below expectations.

In economic releases, Eurozone inflation fell below 2% in June, as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat showed. Inflation eased to 1.9% in June from 2% in the prior month. The annual rate came in line with the flash estimate released on June 30.

The inflation rate had exceeded the European Central Bank's target of "below, but close to 2% in May for the first time since 2018.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.3% in June.

Separately, Eurostat data revealed that the euro area trade surplus declined in May on weak foreign demand.

The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 9.4 billion in May from EUR 13.4 billion in April. Exports dropped 1.5% on a monthly basis in May, while imports grew 0.7%.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 7.5 billion in May compared to EUR 8.9 billion surplus in the same period last year.

Europe's passenger car registrations increased at a moderate pace in June, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, showed on Friday.

Car registrations increased 10.4% year-on-year in June, but slower than the 53.4% growth posted in May.

Among the major EU car markets, Germany posted the biggest gain with a 24.5% increase. Sales in Spain were up 17.1% and that in Italy advanced 12.6%. In France, by contrast, passenger car sales contracted 14.7%.

Over the first half of 2021, EU demand for new cars grew by 25.2% and sales reached almost 5.4 million units. However, this was still 1.5 million units below the pre-COVID volume recorded over the first six months of 2019.

