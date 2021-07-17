Dan + Shay Announce New Album 'Good Things,' Share Title Track

Dan + Shay have announced that their brand new album Good Things will be released on August 13.

The country mega-stars also shared the title track and an accompanying music video, directed by their frequent collaborator Patrick Tracy.

The hit-making duo performed "Good Things" and more songs live as they headlined NBC's Citi Music Series on TODAY plaza on Friday.

One month before it is even fully out to the world, Good Things is already proving to be another record-breaking album.

"10,000 Hours," the album's first single released in October 2019 featuring Justin Bieber, logged 21 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

The song also landed the duo their third Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The album is available for pre-order at https://wmna.sh/goodthings_thealbum

Good Things Tracklist:

1. Good Things (Dan Smyers, Ross Copperman, Jason Evigan, Ashley Gorley)^

2. Steal My Love (Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Reynolds)

3. You (Dan Smyers, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)*

4. Body Language (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, Jordan Reynolds)*

5. Give In To You (Dan Smyers, Julia Michaels, Jordan Reynolds)+

6. Irresponsible (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Julia Michaels, Jordan Reynolds)*

7. Lying (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds, Bill Withers)

8. One Direction (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds)

9. Let Me Get Over Her (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Kyle Fishman, Jordan Schmidt, Brad Tursi)*

10. Glad You Exist (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ryan Lewis, Tayla Parx, Jordan Reynolds)

11. 10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber) (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd)

12. I Should Probably Go To Bed (Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Sean Douglas, Jason Evigan)

