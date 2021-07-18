New Zealand Services Index Data Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday see June results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ, highlighting an exceptionally light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In May, the index score was 56.1 - well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Economic News

