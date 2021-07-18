South Korea Tipped To Open Under Pressure On Monday

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,275-point plateau and it figures to move lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on inflation concerns and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the oil and stocks were mitigated by support from the financials and chemical companies.

For the day, the index shed 9.31 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 3,276.91 after trading between 3,259.32 and 3,282.89. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 14.6 trillion won. There were 489 gainers and 354 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.13 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1,35 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 0.99 percent, LG Electronics fell 0.31 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1,62 percent, Naver shed 0.45 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.22 percent, Lotte Chemical gained 0.56 percent, S-Oil plunged 2.66 percent, SK Innovation declined 1.69 percent, POSCO retreated 1.45 percent, SK Telecom added 0.63 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 0.65 percent, Kia Motors surrendered 1.25 percent and Hana Financial and KEPCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower, with the losses accelerating heading into the close.

The Dow tumbled 299.15 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 34,687.85, while the NASDAQ sank 115.86 points or 0.80 percent to end at 14,427.24 and the S&P 500 lost 32.87 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,327.16. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 1.9 percent and the S&P shed 1 percent.

The initial strength on Wall Street came after the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected increase in retail sales in June. But stocks came under pressure after a separate report from the University of Michigan showed an unexpected slump in consumer sentiment in July amid concerns about inflation.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher Friday, moving up after two days of sharp losses but ending with a sharp weekly loss. Worries about outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the weighed on the commodity.

Also, OPEC+ agreed on a deal to increase crude output over the weekend, putting further pressure on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.16 or 0.2 percent on Friday at $71.81 a barrel; oil futures shed nearly 4 percent in the week.

