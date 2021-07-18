Hong Kong Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Monday

The Hong Kong stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 210 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,000-point plateau although it's likely to run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on inflation concerns and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the stocks were offset by weakness from the properties, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index was up 8.38 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 28,004.68 after trading between 27,878.53 and 28,218.53.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies tanked 1.61 percent, while AIA Group was up 0.10 percent, Alibaba Group and China Mengniu Dairy both shed 0.57 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 3.30 percent, ANTA Sports retreated 1.32 percent, China Life Insurance and Meituan both rose 0.14 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.53 percent, China Resources Land slid 0.31 percent, CITIC climbed 0.48 percent, CNOOC skidded 1.34 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 2.33 percent, Galaxy Entertainment and Longfor both dropped 0.59 percent, Hang Lung Properties tumbled 1.48 percent, Henderson Land surrendered 0.95 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas sank 0.80 percent, New World Development eased 0.27 percent, Sands China declined 1.13 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties fell 0.34 percent, Techtronic Industries perked 0.45 percent, Xiaomi Corporation surged 4.82 percent, WuXi Biologics jumped 1.60 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower, with the losses accelerating heading into the close.

The Dow tumbled 299.15 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 34,687.85, while the NASDAQ sank 115.86 points or 0.80 percent to end at 14,427.24 and the S&P 500 lost 32.87 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,327.16. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 1.9 percent and the S&P shed 1 percent.

The initial strength on Wall Street came after the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected increase in retail sales in June. But stocks came under pressure after a separate report from the University of Michigan showed an unexpected slump in consumer sentiment in July amid concerns about inflation.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher Friday, moving up after two days of sharp losses but ending with a sharp weekly loss. Worries about outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the weighed on the commodity.

Also, OPEC+ agreed on a deal to increase crude output over the weekend, putting further pressure on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.16 or 0.2 percent on Friday at $71.81 a barrel; oil futures shed nearly 4 percent in the week.

