Malaysia Bourse May Run Out Of Steam On Monday

The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,520-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on inflation concerns and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the plantations, weakness from the glove makers and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index rose 1.66 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 1,522.48 after trading between 1,511.78 and 1,525.37. Volume was 4.488 billion shares worth 2.939 billion ringgit. There were 518 gainers and 406 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata skidded 1.05 percent, while CIMB Group fell 0.22 percent, Dialog Group tanked 1.38 percent, Digi.com surged 2.66 percent, Genting soared 2.49 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 1.77 percent, Hartalega Holdings tumbled 1.44 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.18 percent, IOI Corporation gathered 1.08 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.51 percent, Maxis added 0.69 percent, MISC dropped 0.44 percent, MRDIY plummeted 2.56 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.12 percent, PPB Group perked 1.10 percent, Press Metal sank 1.02 percent, Public Bank collected 0.25 percent, RHB Capital dipped 0.19 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.40 percent, Sime Darby Plantations climbed 1.12 percent, Telekom Malaysia advanced 0.83 percent, Tenaga Nasional slid 0.21 percent, Top Glove plunged 1.73 percent and Maybank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower, with the losses accelerating heading into the close.

The Dow tumbled 299.15 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 34,687.85, while the NASDAQ sank 115.86 points or 0.80 percent to end at 14,427.24 and the S&P 500 lost 32.87 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,327.16. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 1.9 percent and the S&P shed 1 percent.

The initial strength on Wall Street came after the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected increase in retail sales in June. But stocks came under pressure after a separate report from the University of Michigan showed an unexpected slump in consumer sentiment in July amid concerns about inflation.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher Friday, moving up after two days of sharp losses but ending with a sharp weekly loss. Worries about outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the weighed on the commodity.

Also, OPEC+ agreed on a deal to increase crude output over the weekend, putting further pressure on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.16 or 0.2 percent on Friday at $71.81 a barrel; oil futures shed nearly 4 percent in the week.

