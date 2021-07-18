Singapore Stock Market May Head South Again On Monday

The Singapore stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,150-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed consolidation again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on inflation concerns and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the financials and properties were capped by weakness from the industrials.

For the day, the index gained 12.32 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 3,152.30 after trading between 3,133.23 and 3,155.13. Volume was 1.34 billion shares worth 844.53 million Singapore dollars. There were 267 gainers and 192 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT perked 0.66 percent, while CapitaLand advanced 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Mapletree Commercial Trust both soared 0.94 percent, City Developments was up 0.15 percent, Dairy Farm International jumped 0.49 percent, DBS Group gathered 0.80 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 1.20 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.38 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust surged 0.95 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose 0.17 percent, SATS added 0.26 percent, SembCorp Industries shed 0.47 percent, Singapore Exchange spiked 0.89 percent, Singapore Press Holdings climbed 0.56 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.25 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.31 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.72 percent and Wilmar International, Thai Beverage, SingTel, Singapore Airlines and Comfort DelGro all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower, with the losses accelerating heading into the close.

The Dow tumbled 299.15 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 34,687.85, while the NASDAQ sank 115.86 points or 0.80 percent to end at 14,427.24 and the S&P 500 lost 32.87 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,327.16. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 1.9 percent and the S&P shed 1 percent.

The initial strength on Wall Street came after the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected increase in retail sales in June. But stocks came under pressure after a separate report from the University of Michigan showed an unexpected slump in consumer sentiment in July amid concerns about inflation.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher Friday, moving up after two days of sharp losses but ending with a sharp weekly loss. Worries about outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the weighed on the commodity.

Also, OPEC+ agreed on a deal to increase crude output over the weekend, putting further pressure on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.16 or 0.2 percent on Friday at $71.81 a barrel; oil futures shed nearly 4 percent in the week.

