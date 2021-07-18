Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 100 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,070-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on inflation concerns and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index advanced 25.76 points pr 0.43 percent to finish at 6,072.51 after trading between 6,051.76 and 6,079.14.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.47 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga added 0.56 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia gathered 1.91 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.08 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia perked 0.79 percent, Indosat dropped 0.82 percent, Indocement soared 3.13 percent, Semen Indonesia surged 4.42 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.75 percent, United Tractors rose 0.39 percent, Astra International improved 1.46 percent, Astra Agro Lestari spiked 2.66 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 0.38 percent, Vale Indonesia rallied 2.39 percent, Timah skyrocketed 4.31 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 1.75 percent and Bank Mandiri was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower, with the losses accelerating heading into the close.

The Dow tumbled 299.15 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 34,687.85, while the NASDAQ sank 115.86 points or 0.80 percent to end at 14,427.24 and the S&P 500 lost 32.87 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,327.16. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 1.9 percent and the S&P shed 1 percent.

The initial strength on Wall Street came after the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected increase in retail sales in June. But stocks came under pressure after a separate report from the University of Michigan showed an unexpected slump in consumer sentiment in July amid concerns about inflation.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher Friday, moving up after two days of sharp losses but ending with a sharp weekly loss. Worries about outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the weighed on the commodity.

Also, OPEC+ agreed on a deal to increase crude output over the weekend, putting further pressure on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.16 or 0.2 percent on Friday at $71.81 a barrel; oil futures shed nearly 4 percent in the week.

