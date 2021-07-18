Soft Start Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 190 points or 1.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 17,900-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on inflation concerns and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the and cement stocks, while the financials offered support.

For the day, the index sank 138.95 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 17,895.25 after trading between 17,779.61 and 17,926.38.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial soared 2.93 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.46 percent, CTBC Financial climbed 1.32 percent, Fubon Financial surged 4.28 percent, First Financial gained 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.57 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plummeted 4.07 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 2.54 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.99 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 2.72 percent, MediaTek added 0.63 percent, Delta Electronics fell 0.31 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.48 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.19 percent, Taiwan Cement eased 0.19 percent and Hon Hai Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower, with the losses accelerating heading into the close.

The Dow tumbled 299.15 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 34,687.85, while the NASDAQ sank 115.86 points or 0.80 percent to end at 14,427.24 and the S&P 500 lost 32.87 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,327.16. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 1.9 percent and the S&P shed 1 percent.

The initial strength on Wall Street came after the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected increase in retail sales in June. But stocks came under pressure after a separate report from the University of Michigan showed an unexpected slump in consumer sentiment in July amid concerns about inflation.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher Friday, moving up after two days of sharp losses but ending with a sharp weekly loss. Worries about outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the weighed on the commodity.

Also, OPEC+ agreed on a deal to increase crude output over the weekend, putting further pressure on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.16 or 0.2 percent on Friday at $71.81 a barrel; oil futures shed nearly 4 percent in the week.

