Australian Market Significantly Lower

The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Monday, after a slight loss in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving below 7,300 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The market is dragged by mining, materials, financial and energy firms as the nation's two biggest cities are under strict lockdown amid a resurgence in .

Victoria has recorded 12 new local cases on Sunday after the number of COVID-19 exposure sites increased to more than 275, with the chances of the ongoing lockdown ending soon looking bleak. New South Wales recorded 105 new local cases of coronavirus and one death on Sunday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 83.60 points or 1.14 percent to 7,264.50, after hitting a low of 7,249.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 88.90 points or 1.17 percent to 7,541.80. Australian stocks closed marginally higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are losing more than 2 percent each, while Mineral Resources edging down 0.3 percent, OZ Minerals is down more than 3 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are lower, with oil Search, Santos and Origin Energy losing almost 2 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is down more than 1 percent and Beach energy is flat.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and WiseTech Global are adding almost 1 percent each, while Xero is gaining 1 more than percent. Appen is losing almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are higher. Evolution Mining is losing almost 6 percent, Northern Star Resources is down almost 2 percent, Gold Road Resources is declining more than 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent. Resolute Mining is losing almost 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and National Australia Bank are losing more than 2 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are down almost 2 percent each.

In other news, Telstra confirmed it is in talks to buy Pacific Digicel and its mobile and undersea cable networks, under a joint offer lodged by the federal government and the telco giant, with the government pitching in with 75% of the $2 billion transaction amount, in a bid to keep out Chinese firms. Telstra is down more than 1 percent.

Shares in humm group are up almost 3 percent after the buy-now-pay-later firm said it cash profit for the year is expected to more than double to $68.4 million, driven by a 20 percent jump in users and a record fourth quarter for transaction volumes.

Shares in software maker Altium are plunging more than 10 percent after US design giant Autodesk confirmed it is walking away from the $5 billion takeover offer. Altium had rejected the offer in early June. Altium shares are currently halted after 5 minutes of trading .

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.738 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading session on Friday after failing to sustain an early move to the upside. The major averages pulled back well off their initial highs and slid firmly into negative territory.

The major averages ended the session just off their worst levels of the day. The Dow slumped 299.17 points or 0.9 percent to 34,687.85, the Nasdaq slid 115.90 points or 0.8 percent to 14,427.24 and the S&P 500 fell 32.87 points or 0.8 percent to 4,327.16.

The major European all also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher Friday, moving up after two days of sharp losses but ending with a sharp weekly loss. Worries about outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on the commodity.

Also, OPEC+ agreed on a deal to increase crude output over the weekend, putting further pressure on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.16 or 0.2 percent on Friday at $71.81 a barrel; oil futures shed nearly 4 percent in the week.

Market Analysis