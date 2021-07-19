Turkey Consumer Confidence Weakens In July

Turkey's consumer confidence weakened in July, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 79.5 in July from 81.7 in June.

The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

The assessment of the present financial situation of household fell to 57.9 in July from 61.0 in June.

The financial situation expectation of households decreased to 79.8 in July from 82.9 in the previous month.

The general economic situation expectation index declined to 86.0 in July from 86.0 in the prior month.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months rose to 97.0 from 96.9 in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.