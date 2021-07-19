Eurozone Construction Output Rebounds In May

Eurozone construction output grew in May after falling in April, led by building construction, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Monday.

Construction output rose 0.9 percent from the previous month, when it fell 0.4 percent. In March, output rose 4.0 percent.

Building construction rose 1.2 percent on a monthly basis, while civil engineering continued to fall, down 0.3 percent.

In the EU, the construction output increased 0.7 percent monthly after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.

In May, building activity rose 0.9 percent, while civil engineering work shrunk 0.1 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the euro area construction output grew 13.6 percent after a 45.2 percent surge in the previous month.

In the EU, the construction output grew 11.6 percent yearly, after a 35.4 percent rise in April.

Economic News

