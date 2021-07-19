Canadian Market Down Sharply As Energy, Materials Shares Tumble

The Canadian stock market is down sharply an hour past noon on Monday, led by losses in energy, materials and financial sectors.

A sell-off in global amid mounting worries about the economic impact of the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus and fresh lockdown measures imposed in several countries across the world is weighing on sentiment.

Crude oil prices have plunged sharply amid concerns about excess supply in the market due to fears of a drop in demand, and the decision of the OPEC+ crude producers to boost output.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 327 points or about 1.6% at 19,658.54 an hour past noon. The index touched a low of 19,619.62.

With several key stocks in the energy section plunging sharply, the Capped Energy Index is down as much as 5%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are down 6 to 7%. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are also down sharply.

The Capped Materials Index has slipped nearly 2.5%. Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) is down 8.5% and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is declining 7.6%, while Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) are down 5 to 7%.

The Financials Index is down more than 2%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Brookfield Asset Managment (BAM.A.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are down 2 to 3%.

The OPEC cartel and partners such as Russia agreed on Sunday to boost supply from August, ending a two-week spat between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The cartel will boost output by 400,000 barrels a day each month from August, continuing until all of its halted output has been revived.

The agreement also reveals baseline increases for four of OPEC's member states and one non-OPEC state beginning in May of 2022.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August are down $5.48 or 7.6% at $66.33 a barrel.

