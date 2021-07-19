South Korea Bourse May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,245-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly negative on renewed Covid-19 concerns and the resulting plunge in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow them lower.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 32.87 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 3,244.04 after trading between 3,236.39 and 3,258.87. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 12.6 trillion won. There were 679 decliners and 184 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial and S-Oil both declined 1.42 percent, while KB Financial plunged 2.67 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 2.28 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.00 percent, LG Electronics slid 1.87 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.06 percent, Naver dropped 0.89 percent, LG Chem sank 0.97 percent, Lotte Chemical advanced 1.30 percent, SK Innovation lost 1.71 percent, POSCO surrendered 1.91 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.40 percent, KEPCO spiked 2.40 percent, Hyundai Motor retreated 1.09 percent and Kia Motors was down 1.49 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is rough as the major averages opened sharply lower on Monday and continued to deteriorate as the session progressed.

The Dow plummeted 725.81 points or 2.09 percent to finish at 33,962.04, while the NASDAQ dropped 152.25 points or 1.06 percent to end at 14.274.98 and the S&P 500 sank 68.67 points or 1.59 percent to close at 4,258.49.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected concerns about a resurgence of the as the delta variant contributes to a spike in infections in the U.S.

According to data from the CDC, the seven-day average of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. has jumped to nearly 30,000 after falling as low as 11,455 a month ago. That weighed heavily on travel stocks like cruise operators and airlines.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Home Builders reported an unexpected dip in U.S. homebuilder confidence in July.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday, weighed down by concerns about oversupply in the market after OPEC+ agreed to boost output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September sank $5.21 or 7.3 percent at $66.35 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis