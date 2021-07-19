Hong Kong Stock Market Has A Red Light For Tuesday's Trade

The Hong Kong stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-ay winning streak in which it had gathered more than 210 points or 0.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 27,500-point plateau and it's likely to take further damage again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly negative on renewed Covid-19 concerns and the resulting plunge in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow them lower.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the properties, casinos and oil and stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 514.90 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 27,489.78 after trading between 27,397.29 and 27,786.54.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plunged 3.47 percent, while AIA Group tanked 3.28 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 3.25 percent, Alibaba Health Info climbed 1.31 percent, ANTA Sports and China Mengniu Dairy both slid 0.91 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 2.00 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 2.14 percent, China Resources Land surrendered 2.36 percent, CITIC and New World Development both lost 1.20 percent, CNOOC weakened 1.72 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 0.92 percent, Galaxy Entertainment declined 1.79 percent, Hang Lung Properties slipped 0.64 percent, Henderson Land was down 0.55 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.67 percent, Longfor eased 0.12 percent, Meituan plummeted 5.02 percent, Sands China sank 1.63 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties shed 1.46 percent, Techtronic Industries dropped 1.48 percent, Xiaomi Corporation slid 0.53 percent and WuXi Biologics fell 0.21 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is rough as the major averages opened sharply lower on Monday and continued to deteriorate as the session progressed.

The Dow plummeted 725.81 points or 2.09 percent to finish at 33,962.04, while the NASDAQ dropped 152.25 points or 1.06 percent to end at 14.274.98 and the S&P 500 sank 68.67 points or 1.59 percent to close at 4,258.49.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected concerns about a resurgence of the as the delta variant contributes to a spike in infections in the U.S.

According to data from the CDC, the seven-day average of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. has jumped to nearly 30,000 after falling as low as 11,455 a month ago. That weighed heavily on travel stocks like cruise operators and airlines.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Home Builders reported an unexpected dip in U.S. homebuilder confidence in July.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday, weighed down by concerns about oversupply in the market after OPEC+ agreed to boost output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September sank $5.21 or 7.3 percent at $66.35 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see unemployment data for June later today; in May, the jobless rate was 6.0 percent.

