Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just above the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with materials, energy and financial stocks dragging the market. Traders remain concerned about the spread of the highly contagious variants in more states.

Victoria has recorded 13 new local cases of coronavirus, with the total active cases reaching 96 and the fifth lockdown extended for a further seven days. New South Wales reported 78 new local cases and South Australia starts a one-week lockdown after reporting five cases, schools, retail, and construction will pause.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 26.10 points or 0.36 percent to 7,259.90, after hitting a low of 7,205.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 27.20 points or 0.36 percent to 7,532.50. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are losing more than 2 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is down more than 1 percent. Mineral Resources and OZ Minerals are declining almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are lower after crude oil prices tumbled overnight. Santos and Beach energy are losing more than 3 percent each, while Origin Energy is down more than 1 percent. Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 2 percent.

However, oil Search is up almost 3 percent after confirming that it had received an $8.8 billion non-binding all-stock acquisition offer from Santos and has rejected it.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are losing almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is down more than 1 percent. ANZ Banking is edging up 0.3 percent.



Among tech stocks, Afterpay and WiseTech Global are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Xero is adding almost 2 percent. Appen is losing more than 1 percent. BNPL firm Afterpay is piloting a new banking app called Money, for a launch in October after joining with Westpac last year to offer bank accounts.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Newcrest Mining and Resolute Mining are losing almost 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is down more than 1 percent. Evolution Mining is declining almost 2 percent, while Gold Road Resources is edging up 0.5 percent.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its July 6 meeting. At the meeting, the bank decided to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent, as widely expected. It also scaled back its quantitative easing program citing stronger-than-expected economic recovery and suggested that interest rates will remain at the current level until 2024.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.734 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, extending the pullback seen over the course of last Friday's session. With the steep drop on the day, the major averages ended the session at their lowest closing levels in almost a month.

The major averages regained some ground going into the close but remained firmly negative. The Dow plunged 725.81 points or 2.1 percent to 33,962.04, the Nasdaq slumped 152.25 points or 1.1 percent to 14,274.98 and the S&P 500 tumbled 68.67 points or 1.6 percent to 4,258.49.

The major European also showed significant moves to the downside. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged 2.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index plummeted 2.5 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday, weighed down by concerns about oversupply in the market after OPEC+ agreed to boost output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September sank $5.21 or 7.3 percent at $66.35 a barrel.

