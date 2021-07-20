European Economics Preview: Eurozone Current Account Data Due

Current account data from the euro area is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's producer prices for June. Economists forecast producer price inflation to rise to 8.4 percent from 7.2 percent in May.

Also, Swiss foreign trade data is due for June. The trade surplus totaled CHF 4.9 billion in May.

In the meantime, the Czech producer prices for June is due. Producer price inflation is forecast to rise to 5.9 percent from 5.1 percent in May.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area current account data for May and the bank lending survey results. The current account surplus totaled EUR 31.4 billion in April.

Also, industrial production and producer prices from Poland are due. Economists forecast industrial output to advance 19 percent on year in June, following 29.8 percent rise in May. Producer prices are expected to climb 6.8 percent annually versus 6.5 percent in the previous month.

Economic News

