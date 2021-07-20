Poland Industrial Production, Producer Prices Rises

Poland's industrial production rose less than expected in June, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Separate data showed that producer prices increased in June.

Industrial production grew 18.4 percent annually in June. Economists had expected a growth of 19.0 percent.

Manufacturing output rose 19.4 percent yearly in June. Electricity output and water supply gained by 14.8 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output declined 1.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output grew 4.0 percent in June.

Producer prices grew 7.0 percent annually in June, following a 6.6 percent increase in May. Economists had forecast a 6.8 percent rise.

Prices in mining and quarrying grew 19.3 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 6.9 percent. Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 3.5 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in June, after a 0.9 percent gain in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.