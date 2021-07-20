Taiwan Export Orders Rise More Than Estimated

Taiwan's export orders increased more than expected in June, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

Export orders advanced 31.1 percent year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a 29.5 percent growth.

Orders for transport equipment accelerated 101.5 percent annually in June and those for mineral products surged 87.8 percent. Booking for basic metals and articles thereof, and textile products grew by 81.8 percent and 61.2 percent, respectively.

Demand for plastics and articles thereof, and chemicals rose by 57.5 percent and 43.2 percent, respectively. Orders for electronic products increased by 36.5 percent and that of machinery rose by 44.0 percent.

Booking for electrical machinery products, and information and communication products gained by 8.9 percent and 6/9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, export orders declined 2.8 percent in June.

