Hong Kong Jobless Rate Falls In June

Hong Kong's unemployment rate declined in June, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in three months to June from 6.0 percent in three months to May.

The underemployment rate decreased to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent in the preceding period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by around 20,000 to 213,100 in April to June. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also declined by around 11,400 to 96,000.

Total employment increased about 9,700 to 3.64 million in three months to June.

"The labor market showed further improvement as the continued to recover alongside the stabilization of local epidemic situation and the improved external environment," the Secretary for Labor and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said.

