Swiss Market Closes On Firm Note

The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, as investors indulged in some bargain hunting after the sharp setback in the previous session.

However, lingering worries about surging variants and uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery weighed on sentiment and limited market's upside.

Data showing a slower pace of Swiss exports growth in the second quarter weighed as well.

The benchmark SMI, which spent the entire duration of the day's session in positive territory, ended with a gain of 83.60 points or 0.7% at 11,945.68.

UBS Group shares climbed 5.3% after the lender posted better-than-expected profit in the second quarter. UBS's quarterly earnings stood at $0.55 per share, compared to $0.33 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Credit Suisse gained 2.65% and Swiss Life Holding moved up 2.2%. Holcim and ABB ended stronger by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Richemont, Zurich Insurance Group and Partners Group gained 1.1 to 1.3%.

Swatch Group, Swiss Re, Swisscom, Geberit, Sika, Nestle, Novartis and Alcom posted modest gains, while Roche Holding shares declined by about 0.7%.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Julius Baer gained nearly 3.5%. OC Oerlikon Corp and AMS gained 2.87% and 2.74%, respectively. Vifor Pharma, Baloise Holding, Helvetia, Clariant, Adecco and BB Biotech also moved up sharply.

Straumann Holding, Sonova, Temenos Group and Logitech ended on weak note.

Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports grew at a softer pace in the second quarter, increasing by just 1% sequentially, after rising 5% in the first quarter. Imports grew 1.2% in the second quarter, after a 1.7% rise in the previous quarter.

In nominal terms, exports rose 3.2% quarterly and imports grew 3.8% in the second quarter.

The trade surplus rose to CHF 11.525 billion in the second quarter from CHF 11.4 billion in the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2020, the trade surplus was CHF 9.093 billion.

In June, exports declined 3.0% monthly, after a 1.9% growth in May. Imports decreased 2.7% month-on-month in June, following a 1.4% drop in the prior month.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 12.5% year-on-year in June.

