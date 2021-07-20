South Korea Bourse Poised To Halt Losing Streak

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, retreating more than 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,230-point plateau although it's due for support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly positive, with bargain hunting expected for the oversold bourses. A spike in crude oil prices is also expected to provide support. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and chemical companies, while the oil, tech and automobile stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index shed 11.34 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 3,232.70 after trading between 3,214.42 and 3,234.80. Volume was 963 million shares worth 15.1 trillion won. There were 680 decliners and 192 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.70 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.59 percent, Hana Financial retreated 1.75 percent, LG Electronics surged 3.17 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.42 percent, Naver dropped 0.90 percent, LG Chem shed 0.61 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 1.46 percent, S-Oil declined 1.64 percent, SK Innovation added 0.39 percent, POSCO skidded 1.35 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.77 percent, Hyundai Motor slid 0.22 percent, Kia Motors jumped 1.52 percent and Samsung Electronics and KEPCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened in the green on Tuesday and continued to pick up steam as the session progressed, ending firmly higher.

The Dow jumped 549.95 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 34,511.99, while the NASDAQ spiked 223.89 points or 1.57 percent to end at 14,498.88 and the S&P 500 gained 64.57 points or 1.52 percent to close at 4,323.06.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after the steep drop on Monday dragged the major averages down to their lowest levels in almost a month.

A positive reaction to the latest earnings news also contributed to the rally, fueled by IBM Corp. (IBM), HCA Healthcare (HCA), Halliburton (HAL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), among others.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial increase in new residential construction in June, although building permits were down.

Crude oil futures rebounded on bargain hunting on Tuesday, even amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand and possible oversupply in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September, the new front month contract, ended up $0.85 or 1.3 percent at $67.20 a barrel.

