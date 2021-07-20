Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Open Lower

Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for Eid-ul-Adha, the Singapore stock market had turned lower again - one session after halting the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,110-point plateau and it's looking at a soft start on Wednesday as it catches up on missed sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly positive, with bargain hunting expected for the oversold bourses. A spike in crude oil prices is also expected to provide support. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index tumbled 41.10 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 3,111.20 after trading between 3,109.28 and 3,128.08. Volume was 1.42 billion shares worth 1.16 billion Singapore dollars. There were 366 decliners and 155 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT was down 0.65 percent, while CapitaLand jumped 1.84 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust plummeted 2.79 percent, City Developments surrendered 1.46 percent, Comfort DelGro weakened 0.63 percent, DBS Group tumbled 1.79 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.77 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 1.40 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust shed 0.94 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation skidded 1.74 percent, SATS plunged 2.05 percent, SembCorp Industries tanked 1.88 percent, Singapore Airlines slid 0.82 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.18 percent, Singapore Press Holdings eased 0.55 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering declined 1.50 percent, SingTel fell 1.32 percent, Thai Beverage dipped 0.75 percent, United Overseas Bank retreated 1.53 percent, Wilmar International dropped 1.10 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slipped 0.73 percent and Dairy Farm International and Genting Singapore were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened in the green on Tuesday and continued to pick up steam as the session progressed, ending firmly higher.

The Dow jumped 549.95 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 34,511.99, while the NASDAQ spiked 223.89 points or 1.57 percent to end at 14,498.88 and the S&P 500 gained 64.57 points or 1.52 percent to close at 4,323.06.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after the steep drop on Monday dragged the major averages down to their lowest levels in almost a month.

A positive reaction to the latest earnings news also contributed to the rally, fueled by IBM Corp. (IBM), HCA Healthcare (HCA), Halliburton (HAL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), among others.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial increase in new residential construction in June, although building permits were down.

Crude oil futures rebounded on bargain hunting on Tuesday, even amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand and possible oversupply in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September, the new front month contract, ended up $0.85 or 1.3 percent at $67.20 a barrel.

