Indonesia Bourse May Open Under Pressure

Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for Eid-ul-Adha, the Indonesia stock market had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 100 points or 1.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,020-point plateau and it's likely to open in the red on Wednesday as it catches up on missed sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly positive, with bargain hunting expected for the oversold bourses. A spike in crude oil prices is also expected to provide support. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and resource stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 55.12 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 6,017.39 after trading between 6,015.15 and 6,063.65.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.47 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga surged 6.15 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rose 0.21 percent, Bank Central Asia dropped 1.72 percent, Bank Mandiri tumbled 2.13 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia declined 1.56 percent, Indosat climbed 1.23 percent, Indocement plummeted 4.67 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.82 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.38 percent, United Tractors skidded 1.04 percent, Astra International plunged 2.05 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rallied 2.27 percent, Aneka Tambang advanced 0.76 percent, Bumi Resources retreated 1.72 percent and Vale Indonesia and Timah were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened in the green on Tuesday and continued to pick up steam as the session progressed, ending firmly higher.

The Dow jumped 549.95 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 34,511.99, while the NASDAQ spiked 223.89 points or 1.57 percent to end at 14,498.88 and the S&P 500 gained 64.57 points or 1.52 percent to close at 4,323.06.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after the steep drop on Monday dragged the major averages down to their lowest levels in almost a month.

A positive reaction to the latest earnings news also contributed to the rally, fueled by IBM Corp. (IBM), HCA Healthcare (HCA), Halliburton (HAL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), among others.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial increase in new residential construction in June, although building permits were down.

Crude oil futures rebounded on bargain hunting on Tuesday, even amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand and possible oversupply in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September, the new front month contract, ended up $0.85 or 1.3 percent at $67.20 a barrel.

