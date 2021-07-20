South Korea Producer Prices Jump 6.4% On Year In June

Producer prices in South Korea jumped 6.4 percent on year in June, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - slowing from 6.6 percent in May.

Individually, prices for agriculture, forestry and marine products rose 10.7 percent on year, while manufacturing products were up 10.8 percent, utilities fell 3.1 percent and services gained 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices added 0.4 percent - down from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agriculture, forestry and marine products rose 0.3 percent on month, while manufacturing products were up 0.6 percent, utilities rose 0.3 percent and services gained 0.2 percent.

