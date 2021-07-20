Taiwan Stock Market Has A Green Light For Wednesday's Trade

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, retreating more than 500 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 17,530-point plateau although it's expected to find support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly positive, with bargain hunting expected for the oversold bourses. A spike in crude oil prices is also expected to provide support. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 260.51 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 17,528.74 after trading between 17,500.69 and 17,724.92.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial plunged 3.02 percent, while Mega Financial sank 0.91 percent, CTBC Financial skidded 1.52 percent, Fubon Financial declined 1.81 percent, First Financial surrendered 1.09 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dipped 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation slid 0.38 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 1.72 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 1.97 percent, MediaTek rose 0.11 percent, Delta Electronics dropped 0.83 percent, Formosa Plastic shed 0.98 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.95 percent, Taiwan Cement fell 0.58 percent and Catcher Technology and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened in the green on Tuesday and continued to pick up steam as the session progressed, ending firmly higher.

The Dow jumped 549.95 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 34,511.99, while the NASDAQ spiked 223.89 points or 1.57 percent to end at 14,498.88 and the S&P 500 gained 64.57 points or 1.52 percent to close at 4,323.06.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after the steep drop on Monday dragged the major averages down to their lowest levels in almost a month.

A positive reaction to the latest earnings news also contributed to the rally, fueled by IBM Corp. (IBM), HCA Healthcare (HCA), Halliburton (HAL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), among others.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial increase in new residential construction in June, although building permits were down.

Crude oil futures rebounded on bargain hunting on Tuesday, even amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand and possible oversupply in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September, the new front month contract, ended up $0.85 or 1.3 percent at $67.20 a barrel.

