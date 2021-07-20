Japan Has Y383.2 Billion Trade Surplus In June

Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 383.2 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 460 billion yen following the downwardly revised 189.4 billion yen deficit in May (originally a 187.1 billion yen deficit).

Imports jumped 32.7 percent on year to 6.837 trillion yen - exceeding expectations for a gain of 29 percent after climbing 27.9 percent in the previous month.

Exports surged an annual 48.6 percent, beating forecasts for a gain of 46.2 percent after rising 49.6 percent a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.