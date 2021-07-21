European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

Public sector finance data from the UK is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finances for June. The budget deficit is forecast to narrow to GBP 21.5 billion from GBP 24.3 billion in May.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's industrial turnover data for May is due. In the meantime, retail sales figures are due from Poland. Economists forecast Poland's retail sales to advance 11.2 percent annually after rising 19.1 percent in May.

Also, Greece current account data is due for May. The current account deficit totaled EUR 2.07 billion in April.

Economic News

