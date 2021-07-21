Poland Retail Sales Grow In June

Poland's retail sales grew in June, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales grew 8.6 percent year-on-year in June, after a 1.3 percent fall in the same month last year.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear accelerated 22.3 percent yearly in June and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment surged 17.5 percent.

Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels increased 7.4 percent and sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores rose 5.7 percent. Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances, and others gained by 5.3 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 3.5 percent in June.

At current prices, retail sales rose 13.0 percent annually in June. Economists had expected a 3.4 percent growth.

