Slovenia Output Prices Rise In June

Slovenia's output prices rose in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.

Output prices rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in June. Domestic market output prices grew 5.1 percent and those for the export market increased 4.6 percent.

Prices for capital goods gained 3.8 percent yearly in June and energy cost rose by 0.3 percent.

Prices for intermediate goods grew 7.0 percent and those of consumer goods rose 1.1 percent.

Among the main sectors, prices for electricity declined 3.5 percent annually in June.

Meanwhile, prices for water supply gained 2.4 percent. Prices for manufacturing, and mining and quarrying increased 5.2 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, output prices rose 1.3 percent in June.

Economic News

