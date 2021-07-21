Corey Taylor Joins Night Ranger On Stage For 'Don't Tell Me You Love Me'

Corey Taylor joined Night Ranger on stage and performed "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" during their performance at Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, last Friday (July 16).

Night Ranger shared a clip of the performance on Instagram, saying, "'Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends' Thanks to @coreytaylor for joining us yesterday at @rockfestwi !!"

"(Guitarist) Brad [Gillis] and I had met him a few years ago, with Eddie Trunk on That Metal Show," Night Ranger bassist Jack Blades told Ultimate Classic Rock about how the collab came about. "We were excited to share the stage with him at Rock Fest and I asked him if he wanted to sing the second verse of 'Don't Tell Me You Love Me'… and if he knew the words."

"He said, 'Hell yeah,' and out he came and killed it!" Blades continued, describing the Slipknot frontman as "a brilliant songwriter and an amazing talent." "We are happy to call him our friend," he added.

"Don't Tell Me You Love Me," which was released as the lead single of Night Ranger's debut album Dawn Patrol in 1982, reached No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

(Photo: © Markus Felix)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News