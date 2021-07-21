Indonesia Interest Rate Decision Due On Thursday

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent, its deposit facility rate steady at 2.75 percent and its lending facility rate unchanged at 4.25 percent.

Taiwan will release June figures for unemployment; in May, the jobless rate was 4.14 percent

Hong Kong will see June numbers for consumer prices; in May, the annual inflation rate was 1.0 percent.

Thailand will provide June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were up 63.54 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 41.59 percent for a trade surplus of $0.8 billion.

Finally, the in Japan are closed Thursday (Marine Day) and Friday (Sports Day) and will re-open on Monday.

