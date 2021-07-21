South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Snap Losing Streak

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sinking almost 70 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,215-point plateau although it's expected to find its footing on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, led by a strong rebound in energy stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the telecoms and mixed performances from the financial and chemical companies.

For the day, the index lost 16.79 points or 0.52 percent to finish at the daily low of 3,215.91 after peaking at 3,252.25. Volume was 973 million shares worth 14.7 trillion won. There were 562 decliners and 283 gainers.

Among the actives, KB Financial fell 0.39 percent, while Hana Financial collected 0.36 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.63 percent, LG Electronics gained 0.31 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.27 percent, Naver tanked 2.51 percent, LG Chem lost 0.61 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.67 percent, S-Oil and KEPCO both retreated 1.36 percent, POSCO perked 0.15 percent, SK Telecom plunged 3.70 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.44 percent and Kia Motors, Hyundai Mobis, Shinhan Financial and SK Innovation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and remained firmly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 286.01 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 34,798.00, while the NASDAQ climbed 133.08 points or 0.92 percent to end at 14,631.95 and the S&P 500 added 35.63 points or 0.82 percent to close at 4,358.69.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news from several big-name companies including Coca-Cola (KO), Verizon (VZ) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), although Netflix (NFLX) disappointed.

Energy stocks spiked as crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Wednesday, rebounding strongly after suffering a sharp drop earlier in the week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended up $3.10 or 4.6 percent at $70.30 a barrel.

Significant strength was also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 3.2 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. The index continued to rebound after ending Monday's trading at a five-month closing low.

