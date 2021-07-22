Australia PMI Data Due On Friday

Australia will on Friday see flash July results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Markit Economics, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, their scores were 58.6, 56.0 and 56.1, respectively.

Singapore will release June figures for inflation, with forecasts suggesting an overall rate of 2.5 percent on year - up from 2.4 percent in May. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 0.9 percent, up from 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Taiwan will provide June numbers for industrial production and retail sales. In May, industrial output was up 16.51 percent on year and retail sales gained an annual 2.8 percent.

Finally, the in Japan are closed on Friday for Sports Day and will re-open on Monday.

Economic News

