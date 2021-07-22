Dutch Consumer Confidence Weakens In July

The Netherlands' consumer confidence weakened in July, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -4 in July from -3 in June. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.

Among components, the economic climate index rose to -10 in July from -12 in June. The assessment of the future economic climate was less positive and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was less negative.

The indicator for willingness to buy fell to zero in July from 3 in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical offices showed that the consumer spending increased 8.8 percent annually in May, after a 9.7 percent rise in April.

The growth in April and May was partly due to the consumption in the spring of 2020 was very low due to first lockdown, the agency said.

