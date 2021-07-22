Belgium Consumer Confidence Unchanged In July

Belgium's consumer confidence remained unchanged in July after a strong increase in the previous month, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Thursday.

The consumer confidence index showed a reading of 8 for July, same as in June.

"Consumers are again a bit more confident about the outlook for the jobs market," the bank said.

"Conversely, they are slightly less optimistic about their future financial situation."

Expectations regarding the economic situation in the next 12 months were unchanged, and households continued to regard it as particularly good.

Households' concerns about rising unemployment over the coming twelve months are gradually subsiding to a level close to those seen in the pre-Covid era.

Consumers' savings intentions were largely unchanged in July.

