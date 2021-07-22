Taiwan Jobless Rate Rises In June

Taiwan's unemployment rate increased in June, data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 4.76 percent in June from 4.15 percent in May.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate grew to 4.8 in June from 4.11 percent in the prior month.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 570,000 in June from 489,000 in the previous month.

The labor force participation rate fell to 58.76 percent in June from 58.82 percent in the preceding month.

