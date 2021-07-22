Hong Kong Inflation Slows In June

Hong Kong's consumer price inflation eased in June, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The composite consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in June, after a 1.0 percent increase in May.

Excluding the effects of all government one-off relief measures, the composite consumer price index increased 0.4 percent yearly in June, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.

"Looking ahead, while inflationary pressures may increase further in the near term alongside the economic recovery and rising import prices, overall inflation should remain largely contained as the local is still operating below capacity," a government spokesman said.

